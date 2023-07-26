How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
William Contreras and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with 106 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 420 (4.1 per game).
- The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Brewers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.225).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Peralta enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Peralta will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).
- In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Mike Soroka
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|-
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bryce Elder
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
