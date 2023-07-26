On Wednesday, July 26, Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (56-47) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Brewers' matchup against the Reds but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will William Contreras get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 48 times and won 28, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (48.6%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won 21 of 41 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Freddy Peralta - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.