Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Owen Miller (.146 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .267.
- Miller has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (54 of 82), with at least two hits 17 times (20.7%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.1%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (28.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (4.9%).
- In 25 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.255
|AVG
|.278
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.369
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|7
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing batters.
