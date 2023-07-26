Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 19, when he went 0-for-4 against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .153 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (15.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in four of 26 games so far this season.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 16 .206 AVG .118 .229 OBP .132 .265 SLG .196 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings