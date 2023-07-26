William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .273 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 65th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 56 of 82 games this year (68.3%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (28.0%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.281
|AVG
|.266
|.365
|OBP
|.337
|.445
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|26/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lively (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.