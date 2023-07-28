On Friday, July 28, Haiti and China will continue group-stage play at the 2023 Women's World Cup in a match starting at 7:00 AM ET.

This matchup will be available on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch China vs. Haiti

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

China Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Denmark July 22 L 1-0 Away Haiti July 28 - Home England August 1 - Home

China's Recent Performance

China faced Denmark in its previous match and lost by a final score of 1-0. The China side was outshot by three in the match, 11 to eight.

China failed to score, with Wang Shuang leading the way with three shots, in the match.

China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Zhu Yu #1

Mengwen Li #2

Jiaxing Dou #3

LinLin Wang #4

Wu Haiyan #5

Xin Zhang #6

Wang Shuang #7

Yao Wei #8

Mengyu Shen #9

Zhang Rui #10

Wang Shanshan #11

Xu Huan #12

Lina Yang #13

Lou Jiahui #14

Qiaozhu Chen #15

Lingwei Yao #16

Wu Cheng Shu #17

Jiali Tang #18

Linyan Zhang #19

Yuyi Xiao #20

Gu Yasha #21

Hongyan Pan #22

Chen Gao #23

Haiti Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away England July 22 L 1-0 Away China July 28 - Away Denmark August 1 - Home

Haiti's Recent Performance

In its most recent action on July 22, Haiti suffered a 1-0 defeat to England, and was outshot 19 to six.

Roselord Borgella had a team-high two shots in the squad's scoreless performance.

Haiti's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster