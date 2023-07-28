Jeffrey John Wolf will start play in the Citi Open versus Radu Albot (in the round of 32). In his most recent match he was knocked off by Taylor Fritz in the semifinals to end a good run at the Truist Atlanta Open. Wolf's odds are +1800 to win this event at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Wolf at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Wolf's Next Match

In his opening match at the Citi Open, Wolf will face Albot on Wednesday, August 2 at 12:00 PM ET in the round of 32.

Wolf Stats

Wolf is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of No. 9-ranked Fritz, 3-6, 5-7.

Through 25 tournaments over the past year, Wolf is 34-26 and has not won a title.

Wolf is 25-17 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Wolf has played 60 matches and 24.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Wolf has played 42 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.8 games per match while winning 52.4% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wolf has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Wolf has claimed 22.8% of his return games and 80.8% of his service games.

