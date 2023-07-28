After making the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon (before being knocked out by Marketa Vondrousova in her last match), Jessica Pegula will start play in the Citi Open versus Peyton Stearns in the round of 16. Pegula is the favorite (+350 odds) to be crowned champion at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Pegula at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Pegula's Next Match

In the round of 16 of the Citi Open, on Wednesday, August 2 (at 12:00 PM ET), Pegula will play Stearns.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +800

Citi Open odds to win: +350

Pegula Stats

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Pegula was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 42-ranked Vondrousova, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Pegula is 46-16 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

On hard courts over the past year, Pegula has gone 32-10 and has won one title.

Through 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Pegula has played 21.2 games per match. She won 57.0% of them.

In her 42 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Pegula has played 21.1 games per match.

Over the past year, Pegula has been victorious in 42.6% of her return games and 71.5% of her service games.

Pegula has won 43.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 71.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

