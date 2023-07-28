The Chicago Sky (9-14) host the Seattle Storm (4-19) one game after Kahleah Copper racked up 37 points in the Sky's 107-95 loss to the Aces. This matchup airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.8)

Chicago (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.5

Sky vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has 11 wins in 22 games against the spread this year.

Out of 22 Chicago's games so far this season, 10 have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky are putting up just 78.3 points per game (third-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently on defense, where they are surrendering 82.5 points per game (sixth-ranked).

Chicago is seventh in the WNBA with 34.1 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sky are averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Sky are making 7.4 threes per game (fourth-ranked in league). They own a 35.4% shooting percentage (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

The Sky rank best in the WNBA by allowing 6.0 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank fourth in the league at 32.7%.

Chicago has taken 69.4% two-pointers and 30.6% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.