Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Yonny Chirinos) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .159.
- In 12 of 27 games this season (44.4%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 27 games so far this year.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.216
|AVG
|.118
|.237
|OBP
|.132
|.351
|SLG
|.196
|3
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 16 -- the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
