After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Yonny Chirinos) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .159.
  • In 12 of 27 games this season (44.4%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 27 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 16
.216 AVG .118
.237 OBP .132
.351 SLG .196
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
4 RBI 2
13/1 K/BB 9/1
2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Chirinos (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 16 -- the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
