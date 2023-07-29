The Milwaukee Brewers and Abraham Toro, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Abraham Toro At The Plate

Toro-Hernandez has two home runs while batting .533.

This year, Toro-Hernandez has recorded at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Toro-Hernandez has had an RBI in four games this season (66.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .429 AVG .625 .429 OBP .667 .429 SLG 1.375 0 XBH 2 0 HR 2 3 RBI 6 2/0 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings