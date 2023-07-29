Julio Teheran takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Truist Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 108 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 430 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Teheran (2-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 10 starts this season, Teheran has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves L 10-7 Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Adrian Houser MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Teheran -

