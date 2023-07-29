Brewers vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 29
The Atlanta Braves (65-36) will look to Michael Harris II, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (2-4) will get the nod for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 3.75 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran
- The Brewers will send Teheran (2-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing batters have a .230 batting average against him.
- Teheran has five quality starts this season.
- Teheran has put up nine starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Julio Teheran vs. Braves
- He will take the mound against a Braves offense that ranks sixth in the league with 925 total hits (on a .268 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .491 (first in the league) with 191 total home runs (first in MLB play).
- Teheran has a 1.5 ERA and a 0.5 WHIP against the Braves this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .150 batting average over one appearance.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- Elder (7-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with a 3.30 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- In 20 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 57th.
Bryce Elder vs. Brewers
- The Brewers are batting .233 this season, 25th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .378 (27th in the league) with 108 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 4-for-20 with a home run and two RBI in six innings this season.
