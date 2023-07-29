Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 109 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (70 of 100), with more than one hit 29 times (29.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .300 AVG .272 .387 OBP .356 .495 SLG .461 21 XBH 20 7 HR 8 28 RBI 30 46/25 K/BB 43/24 12 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings