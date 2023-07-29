The field for the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club will include Nasa Hataoka. The competition runs from July 27-30.

Looking to place a wager on Hataoka at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Hataoka has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Hataoka has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hataoka has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Hataoka has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Hataoka hopes to qualify for the weekend for the 23rd straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 277 0 22 2 7 $1.3M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,527 yards, 490 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Evian Resort Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 40 yards shorter than the average course Hataoka has played in the past year (6,567).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 93rd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hataoka shot better than 93% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Hataoka recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hataoka carded three bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Hataoka had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that last tournament, Hataoka's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Hataoka ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hataoka outperformed the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards
Hataoka Odds to Win: +2500

