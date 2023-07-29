The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has a double, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .248.

Caratini has had a hit in 21 of 39 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (12.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Caratini has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 12 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .222 AVG .273 .342 OBP .333 .381 SLG .364 4 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 20/10 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings