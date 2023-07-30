The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Braves.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .274 with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 59th in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 58 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has an RBI in 28 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (42.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .273 AVG .275 .357 OBP .342 .433 SLG .461 15 XBH 17 4 HR 7 18 RBI 23 26/19 K/BB 43/14 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings