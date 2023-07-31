Christian Yelich and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals play at Nationals Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Burnes Stats

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.372/.482 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (82 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .233/.321/.415 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has put up 119 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.333/.472 slash line so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 95 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.342/.481 on the year.

Candelario enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

