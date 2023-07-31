Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Victor Caratini (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .250 with a double, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Caratini has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 13 games this year (32.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.222
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.342
|.381
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 5.09 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
