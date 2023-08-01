Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in MLB play with 112 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .378, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers are 26th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 444 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Brewers' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

The Brewers have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.244).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.

Peralta enters this game with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Peralta will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves L 10-7 Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Johan Oviedo

