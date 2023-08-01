You can see player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Lane Thomas and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (6-8) will make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 5.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Reds Jul. 15 6.0 1 0 0 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 5.1 4 3 3 10 3 at Pirates Jun. 30 5.1 3 3 3 8 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 114 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.374/.486 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .233/.320/.413 on the season.

Santana enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 57 RBI (121 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .287/.334/.473 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 90 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .257/.310/.417 so far this season.

Abrams brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three walks.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 3 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

