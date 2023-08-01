The Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Nationals (45-62) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-8, 3.27 ERA).

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.27 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (6-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Peralta has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.27 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.

Gray is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Gray will try to build upon an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.27), 50th in WHIP (1.411), and 44th in K/9 (7.8).

