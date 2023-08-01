William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .279 with 22 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Contreras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 with one homer during his last outings.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 12.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 30 games this season (34.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 87 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.357
|OBP
|.347
|.433
|SLG
|.472
|15
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|26
|26/19
|K/BB
|45/14
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (7-8) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 11th, 1.411 WHIP ranks 50th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.
