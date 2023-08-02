Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +110 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Brewers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 58.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (30-21).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 16-13 (55.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 57.4% chance to win.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-58-5).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 ATS.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 29-26 26-21 32-29 43-33 15-17

