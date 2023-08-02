Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- batting .310 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on August 2 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 114 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 104 games this year, and more than once 21 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.300
|AVG
|.274
|.387
|OBP
|.355
|.495
|SLG
|.466
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|46/25
|K/BB
|46/25
|12
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore (6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.