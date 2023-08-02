The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.147 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .264 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.2% of them.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has driven in a run in 23 games this season (27.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.8%).

He has scored in 25 games this year (29.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .254 AVG .274 .316 OBP .289 .366 SLG .384 10 XBH 12 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 31/12 K/BB 29/4 7 SB 6

