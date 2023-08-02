After batting .233 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .244 with a double, five home runs and 17 walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.5% of them.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Caratini has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this year (15 of 41), with more than one RBI three times (7.3%).

In 13 games this season (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .222 AVG .264 .342 OBP .338 .381 SLG .347 4 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 20/10 K/BB 14/7 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings