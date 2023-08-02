Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Nationals - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After batting .233 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals (who will start MacKenzie Gore) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .244 with a double, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Caratini has picked up a hit in 53.7% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.5% of them.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Caratini has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this year (15 of 41), with more than one RBI three times (7.3%).
- In 13 games this season (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.222
|AVG
|.264
|.342
|OBP
|.338
|.381
|SLG
|.347
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/7
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.95 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went five innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
