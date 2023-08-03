Group H play at the 2023 Women's World Cup is coming to an end, with Colombia, sitting on six points, and Morocco, with three, set to match up on Thursday, August 3 at 6:00 AM ET.

For this group-stage game, Colombia is -198 to win and Morocco is +567, with the draw at +299. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this game.

Colombia vs. Morocco Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET Location: Perth, Australia

Perth, Australia Venue: HBF Park

HBF Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Colombia Moneyline: -198

-198 Morocco Moneyline: +567

Colombia vs. Morocco World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams average a combined 2.5 goals per match, the same as this game's over/under.

These teams concede 3.5 goals per game combined, 1.0 more than this match's over/under.

Colombia has not played as a moneyline favorite so far this tournament.

Colombia has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter.

Morocco has been an underdog twice so far this tournament, and went 1-0-1 in those games.

Morocco has played as an underdog of +567 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Colombia World Cup Stats

In two matches for Colombia in Women's World Cup, Linda Caicedo has netted two goals without an assist.

Catalina Usme has scored one goal with no assists in two matches for Colombia in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup, Manuela Vanegas has played in two matches for Colombia, scoring one goal without an assist.

Leicy Santos has collected one assist for Colombia in two matches in Women's World Cup.

Morocco World Cup Stats

Colombia vs. Morocco Recent Performance

Colombia is 4-2-2 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 5-2-3 in such matches (0 goal differential).

Colombia picked up a victory on July 30 against Germany 2-1. The victorious Colombia took four fewer shots in the match, nine compared to Germany's 13.

In 2022, Morocco was 1-0-3 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-2-1 (-5 goal differential).

On July 30 in its last action, Morocco recorded a 1-0 win against South Korea, despite totaling eight less shots than South Korea.

Colombia Roster

Name Age Number Club Catalina Perez 28 1 - Manuela Vanegas 22 2 - Daniela Arias 28 3 - Diana Ospina 34 4 - Lorena Bedoya 25 5 - Daniela Montoya 32 6 - Cami Reyes Calderon 21 7 - Marcela Restrepo 27 8 - Mayra Ramirez 24 9 - Leicy Santos 27 10 - Catalina Usme 33 11 - Sandra Sepulveda 35 12 - Natalia Giraldo Alzate 20 13 - Angela Daniela Baron 19 14 - Ana Maria Guzman 18 15 - Lady Andrade 31 16 - Caroline Arias 32 17 - Linda Caicedo 18 18 - Jorelyn Carabali 26 19 - Monica Ramos Santana 24 20 - Ivonne Chacon 25 21 - Daniela Caracas 26 22 - Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez 25 23 -

Morocco Roster

Name Age Number Club

