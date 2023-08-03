Endy Rodriguez and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Thursday at American Family Field against Adrian Houser, who will start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 113 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).

The Brewers are 27th in MLB with a .232 batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 452 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers' .311 on-base percentage is 25th in baseball.

The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Houser (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Houser enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Houser is trying to secure his eighth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Braves L 11-5 Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves L 8-6 Away Colin Rea AJ Smith-Shawver 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates - Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates - Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Rich Hill 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Freddy Peralta Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Kyle Freeland

