Christian Yelich -- hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on August 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Nationals.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 115 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this season (74 of 105), with more than one hit 30 times (28.6%).

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 105), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (39 of 105), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (50.5%), including 21 multi-run games (20.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .300 AVG .274 .387 OBP .353 .495 SLG .467 21 XBH 23 7 HR 9 28 RBI 33 46/25 K/BB 47/25 12 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings