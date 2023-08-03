Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .240 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Canha has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (50 of 87), with more than one hit 11 times (12.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19 games this season (21.8%), Canha has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this season (29.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Pirates give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller (9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.97 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th.
