William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Thursday, William Contreras (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .275 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 61 of 89 games this season (68.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.4%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (31 of 89), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.273
|AVG
|.277
|.357
|OBP
|.338
|.433
|SLG
|.462
|15
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|27
|26/19
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.97), 30th in WHIP (1.219), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.