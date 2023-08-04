How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
Colin Rea takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 115 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .379 slugging percentage is the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.234).
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 466 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 21 average in baseball.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.237).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rea (5-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Rea is looking to collect his fifth quality start of the season.
- Rea will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|L 8-6
|Away
|Colin Rea
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Rich Hill
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.