You can see player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Friday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Rea has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 30 5.0 5 5 5 8 2 vs. Reds Jul. 24 6.0 5 2 2 5 1 at Phillies Jul. 19 5.0 5 3 2 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 4.2 7 5 5 7 1 at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 118 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 51 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .291/.374/.483 slash line on the season.

Yelich has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .228/.313/.401 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 96 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .263/.325/.436 on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .310 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 walks and 29 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .264/.383/.404 on the season.

McCutchen takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 2 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

