Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Carlos Santana (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .228 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 58 of 100 games this season (58.0%) Santana has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 100), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven in a run in 35 games this year (35.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (37.0%), including eight multi-run games (8.0%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.231
|AVG
|.238
|.319
|OBP
|.319
|.379
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|32/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.1 per game).
- Priester gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 9.19 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 9.19 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing hitters.
