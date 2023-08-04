On Friday, Christian Yelich (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.483) and total hits (118) this season.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 70.8% of his 106 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has driven home a run in 40 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 53 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 21 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .309 AVG .274 .396 OBP .353 .500 SLG .467 21 XBH 23 7 HR 9 30 RBI 33 46/26 K/BB 47/25 12 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings