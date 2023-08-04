The Chicago Sky's (10-15) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, August 4 matchup with the Dallas Wings (15-11) at College Park Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Sky are coming off of a 104-85 win over the Mercury in their most recent game on Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (6.2 per game), and she averages 9.6 points and 6 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the league.

Kahleah Copper leads the Sky in scoring (18.8 points per game), and posts 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith is averaging a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. And she is contributing 9.5 points and 1.7 assists, making 48.6% of her shots from the floor.

The Sky receive 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Marina Mabrey.

The Sky receive 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Elizabeth Williams.

Sky vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -9.5 164.5

