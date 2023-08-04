On Friday, Willy Adames (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester

Quinn Priester TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 43 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 56 of 100 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (17.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.0%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.0% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .227 AVG .183 .303 OBP .277 .449 SLG .325 19 XBH 15 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 57/20 K/BB 56/23 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings