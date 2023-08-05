The Wyndham Championship is underway, and Andrew Putnam is currently in 16th place with a score of -3.

Looking to bet on Andrew Putnam at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Andrew Putnam Insights

Putnam has finished better than par eight times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 17 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Putnam has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 17 rounds.

Putnam has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Putnam has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Putnam has made the cut in seven tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -6 268 0 23 4 4 $3.6M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Putnam's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 22nd.

Putnam made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Putnam finished 16th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 120 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,011).

The average course Putnam has played in the past year has been 144 yards longer than the 7,131 yards Sedgefield Country Club will be at for this event.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship placed him in the 63rd percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Putnam shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Putnam shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Putnam carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.3).

Putnam's eight birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.4.

At that last competition, Putnam posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Putnam ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Putnam outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Putnam Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Putnam's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.