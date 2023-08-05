Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and starter Bailey Falter on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 116 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).

The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (470 total runs).

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.241).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Corbin Burnes (9-6) to make his 23rd start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Burnes is trying to record his seventh quality start in a row in this outing.

Burnes will try to extend a 21-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech

