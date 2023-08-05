Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 51 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 89 games (30.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .333 AVG .000 .400 OBP .143 .333 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings