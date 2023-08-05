Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5 ranking) will take on Alex de Minaur (No. 19) in the final of the Mifel Open on Saturday, August 5.

Tsitsipas is the favorite to secure the tournament championship against de Minaur, with -275 odds against the the underdog's +220.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Mifel Open

The Mifel Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 73.3% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Alex de Minaur -275 Odds to Win Match +220 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Tsitsipas took down Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2.

In the semifinals on Friday, de Minaur clinched a victory against No. 84-ranked Dominik Koepfer, winning 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.

Tsitsipas has played 26.6 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 65 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 35 matches over the past year, totaling 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

de Minaur is averaging 23.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.

de Minaur has played 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set while winning 53.8% of games.

In five head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Tsitsipas owns a 5-0 record against de Minaur. Their most recent match, at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on April 21, 2023, went to Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas and de Minaur have competed in 11 sets against each other, with Tsitsipas claiming 10 of them.

Tsitsipas and de Minaur have competed in 112 total games, and Tsitsipas has won more often, claiming 68 of them.

In five head-to-head matches, Tsitsipas and de Minaur are averaging 22.4 games and 2.2 sets per match.

