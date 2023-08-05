Tyrone Taylor -- batting .138 with two home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .168 with three doubles, three home runs and two walks.

This season, Taylor has posted at least one hit in 14 of 30 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 30 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 19 .216 AVG .138 .237 OBP .150 .351 SLG .259 3 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 4 13/1 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings