Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on August 6.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (5-11).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 3, Pirates 2.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 32, or 58.2%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -210 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 473 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule