Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on August 6, 2023
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at American Family Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He has a .290/.374/.481 slash line so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 87 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .230/.313/.407 so far this season.
- Santana heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a home run and two RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 99 hits with 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .265/.327/.444 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 81 hits with 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 61 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .260/.381/.399 slash line on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Aug. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
