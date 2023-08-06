Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .230 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|53
|.286
|AVG
|.225
|.286
|OBP
|.307
|.500
|SLG
|.420
|1
|XBH
|23
|1
|HR
|8
|2
|RBI
|37
|3/0
|K/BB
|41/25
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (5-11) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.335), and 46th in K/9 (8).
