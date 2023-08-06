The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .230 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
  • In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • Looking at the 102 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Santana has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (13.7%).
  • He has scored at least once 38 times this year (37.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 53
.286 AVG .225
.286 OBP .307
.500 SLG .420
1 XBH 23
1 HR 8
2 RBI 37
3/0 K/BB 41/25
0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo (5-11) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 124 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.335), and 46th in K/9 (8).
