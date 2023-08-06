On Sunday, William Contreras (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .273 with 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
  • In 63 of 92 games this season (68.5%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
  • In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Contreras has had an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (41.3%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 47
.268 AVG .277
.349 OBP .338
.421 SLG .462
16 XBH 20
4 HR 7
20 RBI 27
28/20 K/BB 47/14
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo (5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.335), and 46th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.