On Sunday, William Contreras (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .273 with 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

In 63 of 92 games this season (68.5%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Contreras has had an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (41.3%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .268 AVG .277 .349 OBP .338 .421 SLG .462 16 XBH 20 4 HR 7 20 RBI 27 28/20 K/BB 47/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings