The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Rockies are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-225). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 33 of the 57 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.9%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

Milwaukee has played in 114 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-61-5).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-26 29-27 26-23 35-30 45-35 16-18

