Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) will face off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (44-68) at American Family Field on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-210). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.01 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.86 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Brewers went 4-4 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have come away with 40 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 8-24 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 12th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.