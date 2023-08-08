Bookmakers have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Ryan McMahon and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies at American Family Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Miley Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Miley Stats

The Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

In 14 starts, Miley has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Miley Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 2 4.0 3 1 1 5 2 vs. Reds Jul. 9 6.0 4 0 0 8 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 4 5.0 9 4 4 4 2 at Mets Jun. 28 4.0 3 2 2 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 23 6.0 3 0 0 3 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 122 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.376/.477 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 88 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .227/.309/.401 slash line on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .259/.340/.477 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .242/.324/.368 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 4 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 1 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0

